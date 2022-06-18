News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
NYC court frees Guyana-born murder accused
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
news-default

By Vishnu Bisram
GUYANA-BORN Prakash Churaman was on June 9, 2022, freed of a murder charge by a New York City (NYC) court after the District Attorney decided to drop the case against him.
Churaman, whose case was covered by several publications in NY and San Francisco, spent about six years behind bars for the 2014 murder before he was put under house arrest.
A movement which was formed to fight for his freedom included two NYC councilmen and several activists. The NY Post and other publications carried photos and reports of the activities that were held calling for him to be freed.
In 2014, Churaman, a then 15-year-old immigrant from Guyana living in Rosedale, Queens, was arrested and charged with the murder of 21-year-old Taquane Clark, an American, during a botched home invasion in South Jamaica.
Although he was a minor at the time, he was charged and tried as an adult.
In 2018, Churaman was convicted on the basis of testimony from an “earwitness” and was sentenced to nine years to life. His lawyer appealed.
The Appellate Division in June 2020, overturned the conviction and sentence and ordered a retrial.
Just weeks before the scheduled start of the retrial, the DA announced the decision to dismiss the case against him.
“The truth will always prevail no matter what adversity life brings,” Churaman told reporters after he was freed. He later disclosed his intention to file a $25 million lawsuit against the city. He said that for now he is enjoying his freedom after being away from his family for such a lengthy period of time.
During his trial, Churaman was offered a plea deal but he rejected it, claiming that he was innocent.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.