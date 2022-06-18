NYC court frees Guyana-born murder accused

By Vishnu Bisram

GUYANA-BORN Prakash Churaman was on June 9, 2022, freed of a murder charge by a New York City (NYC) court after the District Attorney decided to drop the case against him.

Churaman, whose case was covered by several publications in NY and San Francisco, spent about six years behind bars for the 2014 murder before he was put under house arrest.

A movement which was formed to fight for his freedom included two NYC councilmen and several activists. The NY Post and other publications carried photos and reports of the activities that were held calling for him to be freed.

In 2014, Churaman, a then 15-year-old immigrant from Guyana living in Rosedale, Queens, was arrested and charged with the murder of 21-year-old Taquane Clark, an American, during a botched home invasion in South Jamaica.

Although he was a minor at the time, he was charged and tried as an adult.

In 2018, Churaman was convicted on the basis of testimony from an “earwitness” and was sentenced to nine years to life. His lawyer appealed.

The Appellate Division in June 2020, overturned the conviction and sentence and ordered a retrial.

Just weeks before the scheduled start of the retrial, the DA announced the decision to dismiss the case against him.

“The truth will always prevail no matter what adversity life brings,” Churaman told reporters after he was freed. He later disclosed his intention to file a $25 million lawsuit against the city. He said that for now he is enjoying his freedom after being away from his family for such a lengthy period of time.

During his trial, Churaman was offered a plea deal but he rejected it, claiming that he was innocent.