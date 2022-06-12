Youth shot dead by ‘cops’ in Haslington

A FATHER of one, who, allegedly tried to sell a firearm to an undercover policeman on Friday, in Haslington New Scheme, East Coast of Demerara, died after a shootout with the same policeman.

Dead is 23-year-old Quindon Bacchus.

According to Police Headquarters, at around 14:30hrs on Friday, an intelligence-led operation was being carried out based on information received earlier that day, and police ranks made contact with a 22-year-old construction worker who provided certain information.

Police said that, as a result of the information, the worker led the ranks to Bacchus, who was in possession of a firearm and intended to sell it to one of the ranks.

The plain-clothes rank, who was armed, made arrangements to purchase the firearm from Bacchus, who left and then returned with the firearm.

“In the process of handing over the firearm to the rank, an alarm was raised. As a result, the now-deceased man ran in a southern direction and discharged a round in the rank’s direction who drew his service pistol and returned fire,” police stated.

“Bacchus then ran further south and jumped into a yard, and the rank gave chase and while in close proximity, Bacchus discharged several other rounds towards the rank who took cover and returned fire, hitting the now-deceased man about his body.”

Police said that Bacchus fell to the ground along with the firearm which was later identified as a .380 pistol and a magazine with one round.

The policeman then took possession of the firearm and ammunition. Bacchus was picked up in a conscious state and escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was seen and examined by a doctor who pronounced him dead while receiving treatment.

His body was taken to Memorial Gardens Funeral Home where it awaits an autopsy. Police said that the recovered firearm and ammunition were taken to the Cove and John Police Station, where it was photographed and dusted for prints.

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old construction worker was arrested and taken to the Cove and John Police Station, where he was interviewed under the camera and gave a written statement of what had transpired. He was placed in custody pending investigation.