Man confesses to double murder
Arrested: Lyfrey Alban
Arrested: Lyfrey Alban

–skeletal remains found months after

A MAN, who was falsely lured with the idea of being paid $2M to kill two men months ago, confessed to police, on Friday, under interrogation that he used a shotgun to murder Geraldo Vieira De Souza and Edivaldo Alves Da Silva.

The murders took place sometime between March and April, 2022 at Gold Camp Backdam Mountain, Mount Ayanganna, Potaro River, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).
The suspect was identified as Lyfrey Alban. He is currently in police custody at the Mahdia Police Station, and police have recovered the skeletal remains of the victims.

Alban is expected to face murder charges on Monday. The Sunday Chronicle understands that Alban gave a written caution statement to police detailing what motivated him and how he carried out the executions.
Alban claimed that a “Macushee man” known as ‘Jackie Chan’ from Brazil offered him $2 million to kill the duo under the pretext that they murdered his son at a backdam at Brazil.

Police noted that Alban then armed himself with a 20-gauge shotgun and shot the men at their camps.
Alban further told detectives that the “Macushee man” took away his shotgun, went away and never paid him.
Meanwhile, the police also found an illegal 20-gauge single barrel shotgun at the suspect’s camp when he was arrested.

