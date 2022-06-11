Teen girl with lupus, kidney failure still awaiting transplant surgery

FOLLOWING her lupus diagnosis in 2020 and kidney failure diagnosis in 2021, 16-year-old Adaicia Semple has learnt to get by with her illness.

Despite the pain, frustrations and challenges, the teen still manages to have a positive outlook on life as she waits for a kidney transplant.

Lupus is a disease that occurs when your body’s immune system attacks your own tissues and organs (autoimmune disease). Inflammation caused by lupus can affect different parts of the body, including your joints, skin, kidneys and other vital organs.

The teen was set to have a kidney transplant in January of this year, however, it was first delayed following a blood transfusion.

Adaicia and her family were hoping that by now she would be able to get the transplant surgery.

Doctors, however, have since informed the teen that her surgery will be once again delayed as she is currently battling a ‘flare up’ of lupus which makes it difficult for doctors to operate.

According to her mother, Ulex Semple, doctors advised that the teenager’s lupus must be suppressed before they can move with the transplant surgery.

“Right now, I’m feeling much better, they [doctors] have me on some new dose of medication for the lupus and it is working pretty well, so I have been feeling much better now,” Adaicia said in an interview with Guyana Chronicle.

“Well, they (doctors) already explained to me that they can’t do the surgery now… it is frustrating but, according to the doctors, because my lupus is not suppressed it can cause more damage,” the high-spirited teen commented.

Despite the long wait, Adaicia is optimistic that she will soon get better to move forward with the kidney transplant.

Since her diagnosis, the teen has not been able to partake in her usual routine. Nevertheless, she hopes to one-day return to her old self.

Once recovered, Adaicia hopes to complete her secondary education at the Berbice High School where she is currently a fourth form student, and to further her studies at President’s College and then the University of Guyana.

Meanwhile, the teen’s mother, Ulex, told this newspaper that it has not been easy on her as a parent watching her child in pain.

“About two months ago, the lupus flare. The doctor called us to do the cross examine test but the lupus keeps flaring. So, they were treating her; still treating her for the lupus and they will wait six months before they continue the process,” the mother explained.

The woman said also that her daughter is currently on medication to suppress her lupus symptoms. Ulex noted that doctors advised moving forward could result in kidney failure even after the transplant, if her condition does not improve before the undertaking surgery.