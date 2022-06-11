News Archives
Rice farmer dies in Mahaica accident
DEAD: Jeuwel Anthony Ramlall
JEUWEL Anthony Ramlall, 25, a rice farmer of Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD) died in an accident on Thursday night, after he lost control of his pick-up truck and ended in a trench on Good Hope, Mahaica Access Road, ECD.

According to a Police Headquarters statement, the driver of the vehicle, PNN 6104, was consuming alcohol at a shop in Mahaica, in the company of a friend before entering his vehicle and driving off at a fast rate of speed.
Ramlall, who married only last year, reportedly lost control of the vehicle and ended up in a nearby trench. He was taken out of the vehicle in an unconscious condition.

The man was placed into another vehicle and transported to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty who pronounced him dead on arrival.
The body is currently at the Jerrick’s Funeral Home awaiting autopsy as the investigation continues.

