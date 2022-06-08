Police receiving legal advice in school girl’s fatal accident

THE Guyana Police Force is currently receiving legal advice pertaining to the way forward in the death of the 12-year-old schoolgirl who was struck down on June 1, 2022

This was revealed by the Deputy Commissioner of the Guyana Police Force with responsibility for Operations, Ravindradat Budhram.

The Deputy Commissioner was answering questions from media members on the sidelines of an event at the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday.

The child was heading home from school and was crossing the road at Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara, when she was struck down by the police pickup that was transporting prisoners.

Kayla was a first form student of the West Demerara Secondary School.

To this end, Budhram told members of the media that he would not be able to say whether the officer who was driving the vehicle at the time was speeding.

As such, the deputy commissioner indicated that an investigation into the matter was done, and as a result, the Guyana Police Force is currently receiving legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

According to previous reports, Barnabas was struck down by a police pickup GXX 6575 while attempting to cross the Goed Fortuin Public Road, West Bank Demerara. The police had said that the fatal accident occurred just around 15:45hrs, while a police corporal was driving the pickup.

A police press release stated that the pickup was proceeding south along the eastern side of the road when it was alleged that the schoolgirl ran from east to west across the road into the path of the pickup.