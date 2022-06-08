News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Driver leads police to body of accident victim
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Reonol-Williams

THE decomposed body of Reonol Williams, 50, who was missing since May 23, 2022, after he was struck down on exiting a taxi at Enmore, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was found on Tuesday.

Police said that the owner of the Toyota Fielder wagon involved in the accident led investigators to Coldingen, ECD, after serious questioning when he was rearrested Tuesday.

Reports indicate that Williams of Enmore, ECD, was identified by a relative based on the clothing he was wearing when he left home on May 22.

Inquiries reveal that on the night of the accident, the driver of the vehicle picked up the man under the pretext of taking him to a hospital but he was never seen or heard from since. Williams was never taken to any hospital.

Family members had checked all the hospitals along the East Coast of Demerara and in Georgetown, but the man was not found. The owner of the vehicle was questioned and released by police; however, when ranks of the Major Crimes Unit picked up the case, the car owner was rearrested.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.