Driver leads police to body of accident victim

THE decomposed body of Reonol Williams, 50, who was missing since May 23, 2022, after he was struck down on exiting a taxi at Enmore, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was found on Tuesday.

Police said that the owner of the Toyota Fielder wagon involved in the accident led investigators to Coldingen, ECD, after serious questioning when he was rearrested Tuesday.

Reports indicate that Williams of Enmore, ECD, was identified by a relative based on the clothing he was wearing when he left home on May 22.

Inquiries reveal that on the night of the accident, the driver of the vehicle picked up the man under the pretext of taking him to a hospital but he was never seen or heard from since. Williams was never taken to any hospital.

Family members had checked all the hospitals along the East Coast of Demerara and in Georgetown, but the man was not found. The owner of the vehicle was questioned and released by police; however, when ranks of the Major Crimes Unit picked up the case, the car owner was rearrested.