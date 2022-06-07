National Toshao’s Conference returns in July

–Min. Sukhai announces

THE annual National Toshao’s Conference (NTC) returns in July after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai made the announcement during a recent visit to Kato, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni).

“We have made a decision from the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs and from His Excellency that we will be having a full NTC this year in July,” the minister said.

The NTC brings together Amerindian Leaders from over 212 hinterland communities, and is a platform for Amerindian leaders to engage the government and other stakeholders on issues about the development of their communities.

At the upcoming NTC, which will be held over five days, the focus will be placed on improving access to government services such as health, education, land titling and demarcation, security, and infrastructure.

“It is the second week in July, so I want the leaders to be aware that you have to now start focusing on a few things. You will be exposed to all the sectoral ministries, and you will have a chance for engagements with them. So, make sure that you use that time to make representation on behalf of your people,” Minister Sukhai said.

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government, since taking office, has been investing in the development of the Amerindian people. The administration has re-established the Community Service Officers (CSO) programme, which has employed 2,000 Amerindians.

Recognising the impact of COVID-19 on hinterland communities, some $1.73B was injected into communities that were neglected under the previous government. Villages received $3 to $15 million in grants, based on the size of their population.

In addition, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali recently announced a $25,000 cash grant for riverine and hinterland communities, to cushion the rise in the cost of living. In keeping with the ‘One Guyana’ vision, the government also distributed 112 tractors to hinterland communities, to ensure food security by boosting agriculture production.