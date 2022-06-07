Four-wheel driving Course commences, 36 Police ranks benefit

THIRTY-SIX Police ranks ‘extracted’ from the various Police Departments and Regional Divisions, on Monday, embarked on a four-week ‘Four-Wheel Driving Course.’

The theoretical aspect will be conducted at the Police Officers’ Training Centre, Camp Road, Georgetown, while the practical element will be done at various locations around Guyana.

According to the Guyana Police Force, the training programme aims to equip ranks with the theoretical and practical aspects of driving and transform them into ‘Force Drivers’ who are competent.

Further, the ranks will learn the concepts of driving a four-wheel motor vehicle and the theories and rules governing the use of the road by an emergency vehicle, defensive driving, and responsibilities that come with being a Force Driver.

Deputy Commissioner ‘Operations’ (ag.) Ravindradat Budhram, declared the course open and urged the participants to be professional and disciplined and take full advantage of the course.

In attendance were Force Training Officer, Superintendent Keithon King; Acting Traffic Chief, Deputy Superintendent Timothy Williams; Traffic Enforcement Officer, Woman Inspector Natasha Alder; and Traffic Officer-in-Charge (Regional Division #3), Inspector Eon Isaacs.