News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Education Minister: Schools to be closed for regular July/August break
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Minister of Education Priya Manickchand
Minister of Education Priya Manickchand

THE Ministry of Education has announced that schools will be closed in the first week of July and reopen in September.

Among teachers, the majority were not in favour of this arrangement, since they were engaged in schoolroom activities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister Manickchand noted that the ministry was exploring the possibility of extending the current school year to recover the learning loss incurred by the pandemic.

“We believe that it is best, at this point, to have everyone close for the July/August holidays, as usual, and return to school in September, refreshed. Teachers feel particularly tired, because while it is true that we were home, they were still working, and so they feel like they need the break,” Minister Manickchand said.

The minister indicated that some teachers had expressed their willingness to work with learners during the holiday season, especially those preparing for major examinations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.