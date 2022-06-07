Education Minister: Schools to be closed for regular July/August break

THE Ministry of Education has announced that schools will be closed in the first week of July and reopen in September.

Among teachers, the majority were not in favour of this arrangement, since they were engaged in schoolroom activities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister Manickchand noted that the ministry was exploring the possibility of extending the current school year to recover the learning loss incurred by the pandemic.

“We believe that it is best, at this point, to have everyone close for the July/August holidays, as usual, and return to school in September, refreshed. Teachers feel particularly tired, because while it is true that we were home, they were still working, and so they feel like they need the break,” Minister Manickchand said.

The minister indicated that some teachers had expressed their willingness to work with learners during the holiday season, especially those preparing for major examinations.