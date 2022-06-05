News Archives
28 families get low-income houses in Berbice
Chief Executive Officer of CHPA, Mr. Sherwyn Greaves (left), hands over the keys to the spanking new house to this mother and her child, while Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal (second right), looks on (Sydel Thomas photo)
TWENTY-EIGHT families are now proud homeowners after they were allocated the first set of two-bedroom, low-income units, constructed by the Ministry of Housing and Water, Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) at Hampshire, East Berbice-Corentyne.

An aerial view of the low-income houses being built at Hampshire

The allocation exercise was done at Central Corentyne Chamber of Commerce (CCCC).
Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal; Chief Executive Officer of CHPA, Mr. Sherwyn Greaves; Regional Executive Officer, Mr. Narindra Persaud and President of CCCC, Mr. Mohammed Raffik were present at the allocation exercise.

Each house is being allocated at a cost of $5.5 million (inclusive of the cost of the land) to the allottee.
A total of 100 low-income houses are being built at Hampshire. The contract sum for the construction of these houses is $750 million.

