28 families get low-income houses in Berbice

TWENTY-EIGHT families are now proud homeowners after they were allocated the first set of two-bedroom, low-income units, constructed by the Ministry of Housing and Water, Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) at Hampshire, East Berbice-Corentyne.

The allocation exercise was done at Central Corentyne Chamber of Commerce (CCCC).

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal; Chief Executive Officer of CHPA, Mr. Sherwyn Greaves; Regional Executive Officer, Mr. Narindra Persaud and President of CCCC, Mr. Mohammed Raffik were present at the allocation exercise.

Each house is being allocated at a cost of $5.5 million (inclusive of the cost of the land) to the allottee.

A total of 100 low-income houses are being built at Hampshire. The contract sum for the construction of these houses is $750 million.