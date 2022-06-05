$209M sand-mining operation for Mabura

COGNISANT of the growing demand for construction materials, a local company, Tri-County Inc plans to invest some $209 million to set up a sand-mining operation at an area along the Mabura Road, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice).

A project summary of the two mines in the operation, which will sit on 335 acres and 900 acres of land respectively, was recently submitted to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for review.

According to the company’s project summary, the project, which will create approximately 30 jobs, is being designed to produce a combined 50,000 tonnes of sand, loam, and laterite per year in its initial capacity. This, the company said, could increase when the project recovers capital expenditure and if the demand justifies further investment in expanding production capacity.

To capitalise on the market for this resource, the investor will be setting up a modern, open-pit mining project with mechanised excavation, loading, and hauling operations.

There will be an on-site complex where accommodation, administration, storage, maintenance, and other necessary infrastructure will be established. The construction of the necessary infrastructure is expected to cover four-six months.

The mine output will be transported by trucks from the site to various points along the Mabura road. The mine will produce sand, loam, and laterite to be used primarily as filling materials in the construction sector for the Linden – Mabura Road project.

The project summary noted that Tri-County Inc will not pursue or engage in the export of filing material, given the large demand which exists in the local market. Consequently, 100 per cent of the production from this operation will be supplied to local projects.

The company will be the owner and operator of all aspects of the operation within the mining permit, under the supervision of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission and other regulatory agencies.

It is estimated that the project will have a payback period of three years. A rough estimate based on available surface models and other indicative data places the reserves at approximately 500,000 tonnes.

According to the company’s project summary, consumers are currently paying between $5,000 and $7,000 per tonne of filling material. And based on the company’s business model, the expected cost of production should be reduced and the benefit of lower retail prices be passed on to consumers.

The developer estimates the current demand for filling material to be approximately 50,000 tonnes per year. This is a conservative estimate and it is expected that demand will be increasing consistently over the next few years as the development along the Mabura Road expands, driven by the planned massive national development

The potential for sand, loam, and laterite in this area is well known, as there are several small, informal operations in the vicinity which are extracting these types of filing materials.

Tri-County’s project is expected to supplement operations within Guyana’s construction industry which is expected to advance even further this year, with plans to further invest heavily in the establishment and maintenance of critical infrastructure. The construction industry is projected to grow by 10.5 per cent in 2022.

Speaking from the public investment side, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh, during his presentation of Budget 2022, had said: “Mr Speaker, the government is committed to filling the substantial infrastructural gaps that exist across our nation. In 2022, we will continue to invest heavily in construction projects across all sectors, alongside major projects coming from private sector investment initiatives.”

The construction sector grew by 29.8 per cent in 2021 when compared with 2020. And this is underpinned by both the major public infrastructural buildout that is currently underway, as well as increased private sector activity in industrial, commercial, and residential construction, Dr Singh had said.