Teen drowns swimming across Ekereku River

SIMON Jones, 19, of Victoria, East Coast Demerara (ECD) reportedly drowned at Rock Landing, Ekereku River, Upper Mazaruni, after he attempted to swim across the river.

According to Police Headquarters, initial police enquiries revealed that Jones was last seen alive on Friday last at about 23:30 hours. He was reportedly attempting to swim across the Ekereku River from the right bank to the left bank.

On Tuesday at about 10:00 hours, police said three miners from the area who were traversing the river observed the body of Jones afloat close to the left bank of the same river.

Police in the Division were informed, and the body was subsequently retrieved. No marks of violence were found. The body is still to be autopsied but must be transported to Georgetown first.