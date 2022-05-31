Woman awaiting sentencing for cocaine trafficking changes plea to not guilty

FORMER media worker Zanneel Williams, who had pleaded guilty to attempting to smuggle 21 pounds of cocaine through the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), on Monday, changed her plea to not guilty and was further remanded to prison.

On April 25, the 25-year-old Lamaha Gardens resident, ex-officer of the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) Anil Sookhoo, 33, of Kuru Sokcho, Soesdyke-Linden Highway and Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) officer Shameka Caesar, 27, of D’Urban Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown were hauled before Senior Magistrate Sunil Scarce at the Diamond-Grove Magistrate’s Court.

They were jointly charged for allegedly trafficking 9.628 kilograms of cocaine on April 22, 2022, at the airport. Williams deciding not to waste the court’s time, pleaded guilty, while Sookhoo and Caesar denied the allegation.

Williams was later remanded to prison pending sentencing. Her co-accused were released on $750,000 bail each.

On Monday, when Williams made her court appearance, Magistrate Scarce re-read the charge to her and she pleaded not guilty.

Given the seriousness of the charge, the Magistrate did not grant Williams bail. All parties in the case will return to court on June 27, for disclosure.

According to a CANU release, Williams was an outgoing passenger destined for the United States, when she was intercepted at the CJIA with 7.962 kilograms of cocaine concealed in fake walls of her carry-on bag.

She was immediately arrested and escorted to CANU’s Headquarters, where an additional 1.666 kilograms of cocaine was found strapped to her body.

In total, the narcotics have a street value of over G$5 million. Further investigations led to the arrest of Sookhoo and Caesar.