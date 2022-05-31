Lethem Housing Scheme: $540M infrastructure to benefit over 700 residents – Housing Minister

MINISTER of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, said that infrastructural works, valued at $540M, that will benefit more than 700 residents, were progressing as planned, at the new Lethem Track ‘A’ Housing Scheme (Poke Bridge) in Region Nine.

On Monday, he visited the area along with the contractors and Mayor John Macedo.

According to the Housing Ministry, the ongoing works include access roads, drainage and culverts.

The Minister noted his satisfaction with the pace at which works were progressing despite the minor setbacks resulting from the current rainy season.

He added that the development was welcomed since the town of Lethem had been starved of housing development for several years.

Upon completion of the scheme, more than 700 residential lands will be available for allocation. More than 350 persons have already been allocated and have begun processing their ownership documents.

“We are proud of this development and it has a lot of potential. In addition, this scheme is more than sufficient to meet the housing demand in this region,” Minister Croal noted. “If all goes according to plan, allottees will be able to commence construction by the end of this year.”