News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Water development projects critical for regional agriculture
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
The President of Guyana, Dr. Irfaan Ali and Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, along with other officials of both nations, watch as Guyana’s Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha and his Barbadian counterpart, Indar Weir unveil the plaque for the new Brown’s Catchment Pond (Office of the President photo)
The President of Guyana, Dr. Irfaan Ali and Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, along with other officials of both nations, watch as Guyana’s Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha and his Barbadian counterpart, Indar Weir unveil the plaque for the new Brown’s Catchment Pond (Office of the President photo)

–President Ali says, commends the Government of Barbados for ‘transformational’ catchment pond

PRESIDENT Dr Irfaan Ali emphasised that the building of new infrastructure leads to sustainability, as he commended the Prime Minister of the Republic of Barbados, Mia Mottley and her Government for launching the “transformative” Brown’s Catchment Pond project in St Philip, Barbados, over the weekend.

“If we are going to build an agricultural sector that ensures food security and sustainability with coming water shortages…then these investments are lifetime investments for the farmers. So, this is an investment not only for the farmers today but for the farmers ten years from now, 20 years from now, 30 years from now to ensure that farming becomes sustainable in this community, and I want to say that that vision, that long vision must be transformative,” President Ali said.

The Brown’s Catchment Pond will have the ability to store more than six million gallons of stormwater and will allow farmers in the area to have access to water during periods of drought.

President Ali said that while massive highways and other large infrastructural projects were considered to be transformative, he was of the opinion that that project was also transformative, especially for the community, since it will secure and enhance livelihoods and give farmers a better shot at sustainable farming.

The Head of State said: “It reduces risk, and if a project reduces risk, increases productivity, reduces cost of production, then it has all the components of a transformative project. So, I want to congratulate the Government of Barbados and the people and the farmers of this community for this transformative project that would increase productivity and enhance your ability to be sustainable.”

The Brown’s Catchment Pond in St Philip, Barbados (Office of the President photo)

HIGH INVESTMENT PER CAPITA
President Ali also lauded the Barbadian Government for making a high investment per capita in the area.

He said: “In the most developed societies, in the most developed farming society, you don’t have that injection from government on a per capita basis. You have to be proud of what the government is doing to advance your life here.”

The President added that one of the highest costs in agriculture was drainage and irrigation, and if there was no proper infrastructure, then having sustainable farming practices will be difficult.

President Ali also lauded regional leaders for committing themselves to the targets of reducing CARICOM’s food import bill by 25 per cent by 2025 and pointed out that the region’s ministers with responsibility for agriculture were advancing the process.

Prime Minister Mottley and her Minister of Agriculture and Food and Nutritional Security, Indar Weir, also delivered remarks at the event.

President Ali was joined by Guyana’s Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha; the Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond and other government representatives. (Office of the President)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.