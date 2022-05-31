School teacher died from brain haemorrhage, trauma to head

GOVERNMENT Pathologist, Dr Nehaul Singh, has confirmed that 39-year-old school teacher, Omega Ault, died as a result of brain haemorrhage and multiple trauma to the head.

Dr Singh performed the post-mortem examination on her body on Monday before handing it over to relatives for burial.

Following the discovery of her remains, the police issued a wanted bulletin for her husband, Clarence Farley called ‘Junior’ who is the prime suspect.

According to a police release, Ault’s body was found in a state of decomposition at her Crane, West Coast Demerara home, around 17:00 hours, on Friday, May 27.

Earlier that day, her brother went to the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station on the West Coast of Demerara and reported that for the past two weeks he had been calling his sister via telephone and was unable to reach her.

The man said he went to his sister’s home and after calling and getting no response, he pushed open the front door and was immediately greeted by an unpleasant scent.

He went into the front room of the house and saw the body of his sister lying motionless almost in a state of decomposition and soon after he reported the matter to the police at Vreed-en-Hoop. A party of police ranks visited the scene.

Enquiries disclosed that the deceased woman and Farley were living together but were experiencing problems.

On May 28, the man’s motorcar was discovered parked in a lumber yard at Coverden, East Bank Demerara.