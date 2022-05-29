GPF ranks charged to embrace Yoga

Story and photos by Elvin Croker

Law enforcement officers must be in a good mental and physical state to function effectively and those who practice yoga are able to demonstrate calmness of mind in the most challenging situations.

This was the advice given by Yoga instructor, Agnela Patil, to more than 80 ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) who joined members of the High Commission of India in a brief yoga session at the Police officers’ Mess Annexe, Eve Leary, on Saturday.

The event, which aims to educate ranks on the benefits of yoga, is a curtain raiser in the run up to the eighth International Day of Yoga (IDY2022) celebrations.

Indian High Commissioner to Guyana, Dr. K J Srinivasa, in a brief address, highlighted many other positive benefits yoga has in ensuring the job of a law enforcement officer functions smoothly.

He reminded the ranks that as frontline workers, it is important to have a good mental, spiritual and physical wellbeing, benefits which yoga provides.

“Yoga helps immensely in controlling mental stress and tension as well as to keep you healthy and fit. Thus, India’s gift of yoga to humankind all over the globe has truly been a life saver,” Dr Srinivasa said.

Also giving remarks was Deputy Commissioner of Police, Calvin Brutus, who thanked the High Commission for allowing the force to participate in the activity.

“Yoga is all built towards easing multiple stresses, something we can appreciate as members of law enforcement officers since the highest level of stress can be experienced by police officers,” the senior cop said.

The session, which lasted for just about an hour, was piloted under the guidance of yoga Instructor Patil. In her prelude statement, Patil said yoga is a system of holistic living, having its roots in Indian tradition and culture. It transcends barrier of race, religion and culture and has become a global movement.

She further explained that yoga is essentially a mental and physical discipline based on an extremely subtle science which focuses on bringing harmony between mind and body. It is an art and science for healthy living.

“Yoga is an integral part of an ancient practice that was founded in India more than 5,000 years ago. A combination of stretches and relaxation of the mind help one to achieve both mental and physical health. It is also seen as a universally acclaimed tool to tackle these challenges, Patil said.

A similar exercise will be held with ranks of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) on June 8, followed by the main event on June 19 at the Everest Cricket Ground in Georgetown.

The Indian High Commission has also planned a special yoga event at the Indian Arrival Monument in Palmyra, Berbice for June 21.

In December 2014, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution sponsored by 177 member nations unanimously proclaiming June 21, the longest day in the northern-hemisphere, as International Day of Yoga.