One arrested, cops hunting other suspects in shooting at ‘Baderation’ concert

– Top Cop meets with promoter

IN the aftermath of the ‘Baderation’ dancehall concert held at the National Park on Friday night, one person with an illegal firearm was arrested as the Guyana Police Force launched an investigation into the discharging of loaded guns into the air, causing unrest that resulted in robberies at the event.

On Saturday, a meeting was summoned by Commissioner of Police (ag), Clifton Hicken, to deal with the breach of security and subsequent discharge of gunshots at the National Park.

At the meeting was the promoter of the ‘Baderation’ concert Rawle Ferguson from Hits and Jams Entertainment Company, along with Deputy Commissioner ‘Administration,’ Calvin Brutus; Deputy Commissioner ‘Operations’, Ravindradat Budhram; Head of Special Branch, Errol Watts; Commander for Regional Division 4 ‘A’, Simon McBean and Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) Head, Mark Ramotar.

According to Police Headquarters, “the security posture (and lack thereof)” at the event was discussed and recommendations were made for strict compliance prior to the hosting of any other such event in the future.

Some of the things discussed surrounded: stakeholders’ approach – with promoters, members of the Fire Service, GRA, and the Police; increased police posture in partnership with the Private Sector; prohibition of beverages in bottles (only plastic cups and plastic bottles will be allowed); and the improved security search using metal detectors and scanners.

“Also, one person – a vendor from East Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was arrested by the Police in the National Park last night with an illegal 9mm firearm with one suspected live 9mm round of ammunition. He is presently in custody,” the Police Headquarters noted.

The police noted that ranks are currently following up with the reviewing of CCTV cameras and videos circulating on social media with a view to identifying and arresting persons who discharged rounds in the air at the event.

“The Guyana Police Force is also appealing to the general public or anyone who might have knowledge or information (maybe phone videos) to share with the police as this will assist investigators in identifying the perpetrator(s) who fired shots at the event that caused chaos and panic,” the Police Force noted.