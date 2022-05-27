‘We must stand by her’

–President Ali says in call for nation to support grieving mother of Mocha fire victims

FOLLOWING a “heart to heart” with the mother of the three children who died in the fire at their Lot 10 Field Barnwell, East Bank of Demerara (ECD) home, President Dr. Irfaan Ali has charged Guyanese to pray for and uplift the family in this time of great distress.

The President along with several ministers and other senior officials of the government, on Thursday, met with the grieving mother and family members at the Eve Leary police ground. There, the Head of State committed his support and the support of his Cabinet just hours after the devastating incident.

Moments after speaking with the woman in an effort to console her, President Ali told the media: “None of us can imagine what that mother is going through or what that family is going through. The most we could do is just uplift them in prayers, uplift them in faith and to pray that they’re given the patience. This is the worst test a mother can ever endure.”

President Ali noted that the news of the children’s untimely death did not just have the country in shock and devastation, but it has also left everyone with a “sense of heaviness.”

The children, one-year-old Zhalia Flur, six-year-old Triston Kippins, and eight-year-old Timothy Kippins, all lost their lives in their one-story wooden home on Thursday morning.

It was reported that at the time of the incident, the young mother was at work, as this is her means of offering financial support to her children.

The Head of State opined that while many theories are being circulated, the government is keen on taking this time to lend the necessary support to the grieving mother and family who need tremendous support during this difficult time.

“Everyone felt a great sense of heaviness when this news came and as a nation, together as one Guyanese family, I want us to uplift this family in prayers, to just let them know that they are part of a wider family.

“They have our support as family, as good family supports each other. We want to give that support but more importantly, at this time, there is a greater need for a positive messaging on this mother and this family,” President Ali related.