Four ‘tele-diagnostic’ centres to be established across Guyana

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali has announced that four tele-diagnostic centres will soon be established in Regions One, Four, Eight and Nine.

The President, in his Independence Day address at Anna Regina, said the government, while formulating plans for the tele-diagnostic centres, is simultaneously working with an external funding agency to upgrade the protocols for the management of hospitals in Georgetown, West Demerara, Bartica and Linden.

Tele diagnosis refers to remote diagnosis. In tele-diagnostics, local and remote physicians share the same virtual space with the patient, allowing the remote physician to see and examine the patient.

This and other measures form part of the government’s transformational plan to improve healthcare across Guyana, even in the most remote places.

In his message, Dr. Ali sought to underscore the importance of the public healthcare system to the government, and outlined ways in which improvements are being done to provide better services to the nation.

“I want to lay out the plan that we have in advancing our country long into the future; building the foundation that will ensure its sustainable future for the next generation to come,” the Head of State said.

The President also related that there will be other infrastructural and human resource upgrades to the healthcare system.

In the area of infrastructural upgrades, Dr. Ali noted that improvements for many of the regional hospitals are also on the cards, and the within a few weeks, the government will be signing contracts for six major regional hospitals which will be 65,000 square feet each at a collective cost of approximately US$180 million.

The government is also on the verge of signing a contract for the much anticipated modern national maternal and child care hospital.

“That will bring some of the best healthcare for our mothers and children of this country. We are working with the best in this business we are working with the finest in global health care,” Dr. Ali said.

The President noted that an important part of the improvement of the healthcare system will also be about ensuring that healthcare professionals are held accountable for the quality of care that they deliver to citizens.

“We have recognised that we must fix the systems that are broken and we have embarked on a plan to fix the procurement system in healthcare. On a plan to ensure that we hold people accountable because we cannot only invest in the facility and infrastructure we are also investing in the human resources.

“But all of us, the government, the nurses, the doctors, those the healthcare service is entrusted in they must be accountable for the service they deliver. That is part of the plan,” Dr. Ali said.