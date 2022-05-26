Mathews, de Silva fifties help Sri Lanka cut down deficit on rain-hit day

ANGELO Mathews and Dhananjaya de Silva collected half-centuries as Sri Lanka ploughed ahead on a rain-hit day three, getting to within 83 runs of Bangladesh’s total, with five wickets still in hand.

Scores:

At stumps Sri Lanka 282 for 5 (Karunaratne 80, de Silva 58, Mathews 58*, Shakib 3-59, Ebadot 2-78) trail Bangladesh 365 (Mushfiqur 175*, Litton 141, Rajitha 5-64, Asitha 4-93) by 83 runs.

The visitors lost three wickets, including that of captain Dimuth Karunaratne for 80, but are now perhaps better-placed than Bangladesh to push for a result in the match.

With 39 overs having been lost to rain yesterday, though, another draw threatens. The whole second session was washed out.

Bangladesh’s day had begun with promise when Ebadot Hossain bowled nightwatchman Kasun Rajitha with the second ball of the morning, but despite some excellent spells from Shakib Al Hasan, Taijul Islam, and Ebadot himself, the hosts were frustrated by Sri Lanka’s application.

Shakib deservedly emerged with the best figures by stumps, with 3 for 59 from his 26 overs. Ebadot had 2 for 78 and went at an even three per over. Taijul kept things tight, maintaining an economy rate of 2.25 across his 28 overs in the innings so far, but did not claim a wicket.

Sri Lanka’s most-productive partnership was the 102-run stand between Mathews and de Silva, who brought contrasting approaches to their innings. Mathews was sedate, venturing only two boundaries in the 76 balls he faced before lunch, before eventually plodding to 58 off 153 by stumps.

He left many, defended even more, and subsisted off singles for large portions of his innings, hitting only five boundaries. The most exciting moment of his knock came when he launched Shakib over long off for six to reach his 38th Test fifty.

de Silva was more ambitious during his 58 off 95, though he also rode his luck more than Mathews.

He whipped Khaled Ahmed for four through square leg second ball and continued to look proactively for runs, getting to 30 off 40 before rain forced the umpires to call lunch five balls early. During that early period, he had under-edged a ball close to his stumps as well. He slowed down a touch after the downpour, but was nevertheless keen to punish errors of length.

Shakib got him out roughly midway the final session, with a turning ball that took a faint edge en route to the wicketkeeper. Bangladesh had to win that out decision with a review.

After de Silva left, Dinesh Chandimal forged a sedate partnership with Mathews. They saw out 55 balls together, but made only 16, though they did have the waning light to contend with.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh may have dreamt of a wicket-filled Wednesday when they dismissed the overnight batters in the first hour. Ebadot angled his wicket ball into Rajitha, then got it to seam away to beat the outside edge and hit off stump – a delivery that might have had a far more competent batter in trouble.

Shakib’s deliciously tossed-up ball to Karunaratne had come somewhat against the run of play, as Karunaratne had begun to seem comfortable at the crease. But having darted several in earlier in that over, Shakib tempted the batter to come forward for a big drive then got the ball to dip, and spin between his bat and pad, and into middle stump. Karunaratne had added only ten to his overnight score of 70.

Sri Lanka have some batting to come (No. 9 Ramesh Mendis is a batting all-rounder in domestic cricket), so Bangladesh will now have to effect a collapse to claim a first-innings lead.

Batting last on this surface will not be easy, however. There were signs the ball was beginning to take a significant turn yesterday, and there was also variable bounce for the seamers. (ESPN)

BANGLADESH 1st innings 365

SRI LANKA 1st innings o/n 143-2

Oshada Fernando c Najmul Hossain Shanto b Ebadot Hossain 57

Dimuth Karunaratne b Shakib Al Hasan 80

Kusal Mendis lbw Shakib Al Hasan 11

Kasun Rajitha b Ebadot Hossain 0

Angelo Mathews not out 58

Dhananjaya de Silva c Liton Das b Shakib Al Hasan 58

Dinesh Chandimal not out 10

Extras: (lb-6, nb-2) 8

Total: (five wkts, 97.0 overs) 282

Fall of wickets: 1-95 Fernando, 2-139 Mendis, 3-144 Rajitha, 4-164 Karunaratne, 5-266 de Silva.

Bowling: Khaled Ahmed 15-1-62-0 (nb-1), Ebadot Hossain 26-4-78-2, Shakib Al Hasan 26-9-59-3,Taijul Islam 28-6-63-0 (nb-1).