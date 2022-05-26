‘Historic’ Independence, Flag-Raising Ceremony in Anna Regina

Residents of Region 2 (Pomeroon-Supenaam), late Wednesday evening, joined Their Excellencies, President Irfaan Ali, and Mrs Ali in ushering in Guyana’s 56th Independence Anniversary at Damon Square, Anna Regina.

Earlier that day, paratroopers from the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) put on a demonstration for those in attendance at Cotton Field Ground. Some 18 freefallers in three passes of six exited at 8,000 ft above the Anna Regina shoreline. Hundreds were in attendance including First Lady, Arya Ali and the First Son, Zayd.