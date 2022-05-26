PM Phillips, team assesses Region 9 flooding; four shelters activated

PRIME MINISTER, Mark Phillips, on Wednesday, visited Lethem, Tabatinga and other locations in Region Nine (Upper Takatu-Upper Essequibo) to assess the flooding of several communities.

A number of low-lying communities are inundated due to heavy rainfall and water run-off from neighbouring Brazil.

PM Phillips was accompanied by Civil Defence Commission (CDC) Director General (ag), Major Loring Benons; Lethem Mayor, John Macedo; Lethem Town Clerk, Keisha Vincent; and representatives from the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) along with other government agencies.

The visiting officials met with regional, municipal and community leaders upon arrival and were briefed on the current status of households, farms, livestock, and assets of those impacted.

Regional Vice-Chairman, Bertie Xavier, reported that while water levels in some parts are as much as six inches, residents continue to manage the impact on their properties.

It was confirmed that a total of four shelters are now in use: one at the Tabatinga Sports Complex, one at the Tabatinga Nursery School, another at the Culvert City Nursery School, and one more at the CDC Regional Disaster Risk Management Centre.

More than 130 persons are occupying the shelters.

Throughout the assessment, PM Phillips stressed the importance of moving to high ground.

PRIORITY

The issue of potable water was a priority for the team, and Prime Minister Phillips ensured that collapsible water containers and water purification tablets were being distributed efficiently.

He also highlighted the diligent logistical work of those in the region as all shelters were provided basic necessities.

At the shelters, PM Phillips interacted with occupants who expressed gratitude for the swift action by the CDC and regional authorities to move them to safer ground.

The possibility of increasing the number of shelters was discussed. PM Phillips was assured that the agencies and government bodies on the ground were ready to render further assistance to impacted residents.

The CDC is urging persons countrywide to take precautions where necessary and to report any flooding impact to local authorities or the National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) on 600-7500 or 226-1114 at any time.