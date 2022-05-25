Health Ministry on lookout for severe skin rashes

–with reported cases of Monkeypox across the world

WITH over 100 cases of the “Monkeypox” being reported worldwide, the Health Ministry in Guyana is keeping an eye out for persons with symptoms of the virus.

In an advisory to Health officials and surveillance units dated May 21, 2022, Chief Medical Officer, Dr Narine Singh, urged all healthcare professionals’ at all healthcare facilities to be vigilant for any case of an “acute skin rash syndrome.”

The advisory notes are based on the evolving epidemiological situation globally and in the America’s.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), since May 13, 2022, cases of the Monkeypox have been reported in several countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Portugal and Spain.

Monkeypox, according to the WHO is a virus which is transmitted to humans from animals with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients.

Meanwhile, when this publication contacted Chief Medical Officer Dr. Narine Singh, he told this newspaper that the advisory was issued for health workers to be on the alert and for persons who have signs and symptoms to report same to the health authorities.

“There is just a medical alert, for the medical community that in case persons present with signs and symptoms to have it reported,” he said while adding that it came as part of a global alert.

Dr. Singh added that there had been no sign of the virus in the country while adding that surveillance must be heightened to ensure it does not reach Guyana.

In its fact sheet, the WHO said that animal to human transmission of the virus could occur from direct contact with the blood, bodily fluids, or cutaneous or mucosal lesions of infected lesions.

However, human-to-human transmission can result from close contact with respiratory secretions, skin lesions of an infected person, or recently contaminated objects.