GPHC’s medical services to be enhanced

–as eight nurses complete bachelor’s degree in Emergency Nursing

EIGHT Nurses from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation were recently presented with awards for their outstanding performance upon completion of their Bachelor’s Degree in Emergency Nursing.

According to the Georgetown Public Hospital in a press release, the degree programme was as a collaboration between Vanderbilt University of Nashville, Tennessee, and the University of Guyana. The programme commenced on November 25, 2016.

The eight nurses presented with awards for their high achievements were Rayan Denny, Latoya Moffatt, Anastasia Williams, Kenroy Moseley, Jomal Warrick, Jewel Benjamin, Betsy Brown and Shauna Broomes.

The GPHC noted that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the faculty of the University in Tennessee was unable to travel to Guyana last year to end the programme officially.

However, the programme was concluded when the university faculty conducted trauma team training for emergency medicine and nursing last week.

As such, the visiting team, which included Jessica Van Meter, Director of the Emergency Nursing Programme, and Sally Dye, the Assistant Director, congratulated the graduates and were able to present the awards last Friday.