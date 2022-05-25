News Archives
Contract finally signed for long-awaited new US$260M Demerara River bridge
AT long last, the US$260 million contract for the new Demerara River Bridge was, this morning, signed between the Government of Guyana and China Railway Construction Corporation International.

The project is being dubbed by some as “The single largest public infrastructure project ever undertaken in the history of Guyana”.

The ceremony was held on the East Bank Demerara (EBD) side where the eastern end of the bridge is expected to be.

According to the Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, the bridge is expected to be a hybrid design at a length of 2.65km. The design, he said, will cater for a high span with a cable stay operation.

The bridge, which is expected to have a lifespan of 100 years, is set to be completed in two years. It is expected to connect at Nandy Park, EBD and La Grange, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

Staff Reporter

