Former teacher turns love for gardening into a business

WITH the aim of promoting a greener Guyana, Chuku Liana Adams birthed ‘Green Dreams’, a growing business that offers Guyanese a unique and organic twist to gardening and landscaping.

Adams, a former School of Nations nursery school teacher, grew up around many plants and took a liking to gardening in her early teens.

She intimated that it was the love of nurturing and watching a plant grow that made her fall in love with the relaxing activity.

“I am a trained teacher; that was my first love, but I started doing plants and so on when I was a teenager. But during the pandemic season I needed something to help me relax with all that was going on so I turned to that and that is where I started,” she told the Guyana Chronicle.

Adams had never thought about turning her love for gardening into a business; however, in 2020, Guyana began recording coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and like the rest of the world, she had to remain indoors to protect herself and family.

With everything at a standstill and anxiety at an all-time high, Adams reverted to an old hobby that calmed her soul – gardening.

Soon after, she decided to leave her job as a teacher and pursue gardening as a fulltime job and business.

She noted that it was not an easy task as she made the decision to leave a profession that she profusely loved to pursue another passion that she had the same love for.

“It was difficult because when I told the children, the parents and my superior that I was going to make that switch, they were like, ‘You sure this is what you want to do,’” she told this publication.

She recalled the hardest part of walking away from her teaching profession was leaving the children she loved behind.

“The only thing that was difficult was to leave my little ones, leave the children that I was teaching and then cling to this fulltime.”

However, she noted that it was a decision she needed to make to fulfill her purpose.

“I thought to myself at my age [37], I needed to do something more. Although teaching was rewarding at the end of the day, I was still feeling like I needed something more. And when I started diving into my brain, I realised this is what was missing.”

Green Dreams is not just a gardening company that sells plants and flowers, according to Adams. She explained to this publication that her business is about all things green and organic as she offers a wide array of services such as landscaping, pruning, molding and repotting of plants, along with the provision of organic dirt containing the best nutrients for the growth of flowering plants and trees.

Adams also sells locally made clay pots.

She noted that it’s not just about selling a plant or weeding someone’s yard but rather about sensitisation and encouraging persons to become one with nature and the environment.

“The aim of Green Dreams is to sensitise persons and encourage persons to have living things around them,” she added.