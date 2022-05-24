News Archives
Fire Service, GTI sign agreement
Chief Fire Officer (ag) Gregory Wickham and GTI Principal Renita Duncan-Crandon after signing the MoA
Chief Fire Officer (ag) Gregory Wickham and GTI Principal Renita Duncan-Crandon after signing the MoA

A MEMORANDUM of Agreement (MoA) between the Guyana Fire Service and Government Technical Institute (GTI) was signed on Monday by Chief Fire Officer (ag) Gregory Wickham and Principal Renita Duncan-Crandon to enhance opportunities for firefighters.

According to the Guyana Fire Service (GFS), the MOA will allow members of the GFS to enroll in GTI programmes and Courses with a timespan that extends to five years.

The specific programmes and courses include; General Office Administration, Administration Principles and Practices, Electrical Engineering Parts 1 & 2, Electrical Installation, Telecommunication, Diploma in Electrical Engineering, Small Appliances & Repairs, Refrigeration & Air Conditioning, Diploma in Mechanical Engineering, Agricultural Machinery, Motor Vehicle Repairs, Automotive Electrical and Electronics, Metal Work Engineering, Welding, Motor Vehicle Engine Systems, Diploma in Computer Science and Data Operations.

“The Guyana Fire Service is grateful to the Government Technical Institute for agreeing to this collaboration, which will allow our ranks to improve their education and abilities, benefitting the entire country,” the GFS noted on Monday.

Staff Reporter

