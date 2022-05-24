News Archives
NCERD prepares rollout of the renewed curriculum
A section of the gathering at the three-day programme for the rollout of the renewed curriculum being hosted at NCERD
A THREE-DAY programme preparing for the rollout of the renewed curriculum under the Ministry of Education commenced on Monday.
The programme is being held in the National Centre for Educational Resource Development’s (NCERD’s) auditorium and is being facilitated by NCERD, Mindbloom Consulting and St. Francis Xavier University.

According to the Education Ministry, over the next three days, educators from all eleven education districts will be provided with an introduction to the renewed curriculum and the curriculum framework on which it is built.

The Ministry noted that they would also explore instructional strategies to support the Principles of Learning, Assessment, and Inclusivity that support the renewed curriculum.

“The purpose of the programme is also to develop a repository of resources for Master Trainers to use during sessions with principals and teachers to prepare them for the implementation of the renewed curriculum,” the Education Ministry noted in a statement on Monday.

Among those present included senior teachers, lecturers from the Cyril Potter College of Education, retired teachers, and education specialists.

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
