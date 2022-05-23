Occupants of Parfaite Harmonie house brutalised by armed bandits

POLICE are investigating an armed robbery at La Parfaite Harmonie on Sunday last where three bandits invaded a home and brutalised four persons there.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 20:45 hrs on Sunday. The victims are identified as 46-year-old, Suresh Balram; 40-year-old, Bibi Balram, and two teenagers.

The police statement read: “[Stolen] Articles: One (1) Samsung Galaxy A03 cell phone property of Suresh Balram; One (1) Apple iPhone 8 Plus cell phone, one (1) Eye Glasses valued $46,000 G.C [Guyana Currency], One Hundred and Twenty-five US dollars ($125 US) and ($5,000) GC [Guyana Currency], property of the 17-year-old female; One (1) Samsung Galaxy A32, a quantity of Digicel $500 and $220 & GTT $500 and $200 Phone cards valued $80,000, a quantity of gold jewellery valued $1,200,000 G.C [Guyana Currency]; property of Bibi Balram and One (1) Samsung A21 Cell phone valued $65,000 and fifty-five thousand dollars ($55,000) in cash property of the aforementioned 15-year-old.”

Police also reported: “On the date and time mentioned above the victims were at their home in La Parfaite Harmony, when they were confronted in the Living Room on the lower flat by the three men armed with guns. The men held them at gunpoint and dealt Bibi Balram a lash to her face with a handgun causing her injuries. One of the men then dealt Suresh Balram a lash to his head with a gun, causing him to become fearful for his life.

“The perpetrators then demanded that the victims lay face down on the floor and tied their hands behind their backs. Thereafter, the perpetrators then ransacked the house and grocery shop before making good their escape in a northern direction.

“The victims then managed to untie themselves and made checks and confirmed the articles aforementioned missing.

“Bibi and Suresh Balram were taken to the West Demerara Hospital and were treated and sent away.”