DPP Office maintains it is “apolitical, professional” in constitutional role
Shalimar-Ali-Hack-DPP

A STATEMENT from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), this morning, said it has observed allegations in the media that, it noted, “have no basis in law”.

“We wish to state that the Office will continue to operate in accordance with the Constitution and the relevant laws which are concerned in each case,” the DPP Office statement read.

It added: “The Office will continue to uphold the rule of law as it is mandated to do. The Office wishes to inform all persons that the DPP’s Office will not be intimidated or hindered by cheap and baseless attempts on partisan positions in carrying out its constitutional functions.

“The Office of the DPP can boast of its professional approach to all cases receiving attention.

“The DPP’s Office reassures the public that it will continue to remain apolitical, and act in a lawful and professional manner devoid of any prejudices.”

