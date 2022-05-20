News Archives
Investing in vision 25 by 2025
Expo-3

President, Dr Irfaan Ali, has said that the time is now for CARICOM to correct the imbalance between consumption and production in the region. And the way to achieve this is through the “25 by 25” target, that is, to reduce the region’s food-import bill by 25 per cent by 2025.

The President highlighted these and other issues on Thursday, at the National Cultural Centre (NCC), as he delivered welcoming remarks at the opening of the Agri-Investment Forum and Expo, which will run from May 19-21, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

Photos by Adrian Narine and Elvin Croker

Staff Reporter

emblem3
