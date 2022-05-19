Public sector to be boosted with 60 university, GSA graduates

SOME 60 persons who completed programmes at the University of Guyana (UG) and the Guyana School of Agriculture (GSA) through scholarships from the government, will soon be able to apply their knowledge in various areas within the public service.

Those persons were engaged on their placements in the public service by Vice-President, Bharrat Jagdeo and Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag along with technical officers from her ministry, during a recent meeting at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

The government has so far made significant investments in the area of tertiary education, with plans to award some 20,000 online scholarships to persons through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL). Already, some 6,000 persons have been awarded scholarships through this initiative.

Additionally, for those persons who cannot get into the programme, there is a three-month course that, once completed, would afford persons entry into either a tertiary-level programme or a specialised technical programme.

This, Vice-President Jagdeo had said, is all part of a plan to equip Guyanese with the knowledge and technical expertise to meet the skills demand Guyana will need in the near future.

“If we educate our people, whether in oil and gas or another area, they would be able to earn more and we would equip them to work in any industry,” the Vice-President had said during a recent outreach to Region Six.

To achieve this goal, the government will also be transforming the Port Mourant Training Centre into a national institute for oil and gas and hospitality.