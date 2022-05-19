Maritime women honoured in first-ever global observance

IN celebration of the first-ever international day for women in maritime around the world, the Ministry of Public Works held a small, but significant ceremony, on Wednesday, at its Wight’s Lane office, to celebrate the hard-working and ingenious women who shape and sustain Guyana’s maritime sector.

32 women in that field were bestowed tokens of appreciation in recognition of their years of service in a largely male-dominated work space.

Marcia Goodluck, an honouree with over 40 years’ experience under her belt, told this newspaper that it felt overwhelmingly good to be seen and appreciated for her contributions to the maritime sector.

Goodluck started her career in the sector as part of the clerical staff in 1981.

Over the years, she moved up the ranks, later holding a senior position in the Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD).

Still appreciative, she said the job was not without its challenges, expressing pride in her own work, and the work of other brilliant women in the department that she managed.

“There were challenges. But with all the challenges, I was able to overcome them; especially with the Almighty; because without him, you can’t do it by yourself,” she intimated.

Meanwhile, Gale Culley-Greene, current Ships Registrar at the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD), said the thought process behind the ceremony was to boost the confidence of the many women who have worked over the years in the sector.

For her, it felt like a special honour to have a day designated for celebrating the women in the maritime sector.

“I feel honoured, and it is excellent that the IMO [International Maritime Organisation], that’s the wider world and Guyana as a whole, is celebrating. I should commend our ministry; our government in taking the initiative and recognising us as women.”

“This will give us the opportunity to be encouraged and continue to do what we do best,” she added.

Meanwhile, in brief remarks at the ceremony, Public Works Minister, Juan Edghill, related to the gathering of mostly women that they will be continually recognised, valued and celebrated for their contributions by the government.

“Empowering women is making a difference in our country,” the subject minister for the maritime sector said, adding: “Women are not shackled and they are not property… they have (sic) women that have broken the glass ceilings, and they have (sic) women who will continue to break into that glass.”

Minister Edghill reiterated that government will continue to empower and support the women of maritime. He further added that women should never feel like they do not belong in a position.

As such, Minister Edghill noted that interventions, at the international level, will ensure that the women in maritime sector are treated equally.

“Women must never feel that they can’t get the job because it’s a man’s society or it’s a man’s world; that is why we have had all these interventions at the international and global level, to ensure gender equality. And we want, in the maritime environment, gender equality.”

Meanwhile, Minister within the ministry of public works, Deodat Indar, reiterated government’s continued support for women in the maritime sector.