Agriculture, energy, national security take spotlight

THE President of Guyana, Dr. Irfaan Ali and Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr. Keith Rowley, have pledged to deepen ties between the two nations.

Dr. Rowley arrived in Guyana on Tuesday, ahead of the Agri- Investment Forum and Expo, which is set to commence tomorrow.

The Prime Minister visited State House, where he met with Dr. Ali and a team of high-level officials, including several ministers of government.

According to information from the Government of Trinidad and Tobago, the two leaders engaged in broad, extensive bilateral talks and pledged to deepen ties between the two countries.

The discussions, as outlined on Dr. Rowley’s official Facebook page, focused specifically on agriculture, energy and national security. A Memorandum of Understanding covering those key areas is being finalised.

Broader discussions on enhanced co-operation among CARICOM nations are expected to take place during the Agri- Investment Forum and Expo.

The forum is geared towards the promotion, engagement, and informed dialogue among key stakeholders along the agri-food value chain.

It will bring together policymakers, development partners, foreign and local private investors, farmers and distributers to determine how investment could be encouraged so as to reduce the regional food import bill by 25 per cent by 2025.