News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Agriculture, energy, national security take spotlight
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
The President of Guyana, Dr. Irfaan Ali along with high-level government officials in discussion with Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr. Keith Rowley and his team of senior officials at State House, on Tuesday (Office of the President photo)
The President of Guyana, Dr. Irfaan Ali along with high-level government officials in discussion with Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr. Keith Rowley and his team of senior officials at State House, on Tuesday (Office of the President photo)

–during discussions between President Ali, Prime Minister Rowley

THE President of Guyana, Dr. Irfaan Ali and Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr. Keith Rowley, have pledged to deepen ties between the two nations.

Dr. Rowley arrived in Guyana on Tuesday, ahead of the Agri- Investment Forum and Expo, which is set to commence tomorrow.

The Prime Minister visited State House, where he met with Dr. Ali and a team of high-level officials, including several ministers of government.

According to information from the Government of Trinidad and Tobago, the two leaders engaged in broad, extensive bilateral talks and pledged to deepen ties between the two countries.

Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Dr. Keith Rowley inspecting the guard of Honour upon his arrival to Guyana on Tuesday (Office of the Prime Minister photo)

The discussions, as outlined on Dr. Rowley’s official Facebook page, focused specifically on agriculture, energy and national security. A Memorandum of Understanding covering those key areas is being finalised.

Broader discussions on enhanced co-operation among CARICOM nations are expected to take place during the Agri- Investment Forum and Expo.

The forum is geared towards the promotion, engagement, and informed dialogue among key stakeholders along the agri-food value chain.

It will bring together policymakers, development partners, foreign and local private investors, farmers and distributers to determine how investment could be encouraged so as to reduce the regional food import bill by 25 per cent by 2025.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.