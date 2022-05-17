Rapid action extinguishes fire at CID Headquarters

RAPID response by the police and the Guyana Fire Service resulted in the extinguishing of a small fire at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters at Eve Leary, Kingston, Georgetown Monday morning.

Commissioner of Police (ag.) Clifton Hicken said the fire-safety protocols were initiated and the Guyana Fire Service and Guyana Power and Light were contacted.

He explained that the collaboration between the police and fire service resulted in the de-escalation the fire and at the end of an investigation, the full extent of the damage will be known.

Chief Fire Officer (ag), Gregory Wickham stated that the fire service responded to the call and the regular standard operating procedures were put in place and there was a turnout of five fire tenders.

“I want to thank members of the police force who would have used their training from the Guyana Fire Service in basic firefighting with the use of fire extinguishers, that would have helped to keep the fire under control until the arrival of the fire service,” Wickham said.

He said on arrival smoke and fire were seen emanating from a particular room and the fire fighters were able to gain entrance to the room and found the seat of the fire which was extinguished.

“I am hoping by the end of the exercise that much damage was not done from fire or water and at the conclusion of the exercise our investigators will be going in and I am certain they will find the cause of the fire,” the Chief Fire Officer said.

According to the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) in a press release later that day, they received a call at 10:20hrs alerting them to a report of a fire at the CID Headquarters, Eve Leary.

“Water Tenders #76 and #105 from the Central Fire Station, #102 from the Alberttown Fire Station and #106 from the Campbellville Fire Station were immediately dispatched to the location,” the GFS noted.

The building involved, the GFS noted, was a two-storey wooden and concrete building owned by the Government of Guyana and occupied by the Guyana Police Force.

“As a result of the fire a quantity of mattresses, one fan, four desks, four chairs, two duplex switches, one panel door, the entire ceiling and other equipment were damaged. While it is clear that the fire started on the southern side of the building at the ground floor level, further investigations are being carried out by the Fire Prevention Department and the police to ascertain what caused the fire,” the GFS stated.

Meanwhile, on October 2nd, 2021, there was a devastating fire that completely demolished the Brickdam Police Station, while on November 20, 2021, there was a major fire at Eve Leary which destroyed the Office of Professional Responsibility and caused damage to other areas.