Programme launched to foster youth participation in local governance

YOUTH Advocacy, Linkages, Leadership in Elections and Society (Youth ALLIES), a three-year programme under the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), geared at supporting youth participation in local governance and elections, was officially launched on Friday.

The launch was held at the Marriott Hotel, Kingston, Georgetown.

The programme, which will run from 2022 to 2025, is being implemented by the International Foundation of Electoral Systems (IFES), in collaboration with local organisations and stakeholders, including Youth Challenge Guyana (YCG) and the National Youth Council (NYC).

IFES will work with a broad range of stakeholders and partners in Guyana to accomplish three main goals through the Youth ALLIES Programme.

According to IFES Country Director, Meredith Applegate, the goals are to foster an understanding of democracy, government and leadership function in Guyana, facilitate opportunities for collaborative problem-solving, and to promote inclusive governance through research.

“We want all of our programming to be responsive to the actual needs and realities of the communities that the Youth ALLIES programme will operate in. We will build the skills of young people to use research to ensure we and the people we work with have the information they need to be responsive and responsible,” Applegate noted.

She added that: “Through trainings and public awareness programmes the Youth ALLIES programme will build up crucial skills while providing foundational knowledge on democracies, local government and elections so that young people have the knowledge they need as well as the skills to be positively engaged in their own democracies, particularly at the local government level.

There are a number of wonderful initiatives across Guyana targetting youth and the Youth ALLIES programme is committed to connecting young people in networks that will help them realise their goals in the long term.”

Friday’s launch was attended by US Ambassador, Sarah Ann-Lynch; British High Commissioner, Jane Miller; Chief Elections Officer, Vishnu Persaud and representatives from both the government and opposition.

The programme will be placing emphasis on inclusivity through diversity, with a particular focus on inclusion of young people with disabilities. The programme will also be offering small grants to individuals and groups so that young people can put their new skills to use in a spirit of working together.

“Youth ALLIES recognises the enormous potential of young people to have new innovative ideas on how to solve problems in their own communities,” Applegate said.

A pilot programme in the form of a three-day workshop that included a number youths with disabilities was recently held and some of the youths who participated in the programme spoke about their experience in video testimonials played at the launch.

“For the past few months we have been testing some of our education materials and really making an investment in listening to young people here. My biggest take away from all of this has been the incredible commitment of young people to learn and be creative to support each other and, most importantly, make a difference in the lives of the people they know. I am so excited to see what young people will do, not only over the life of this project, but the years after,” Applegate said.

Speaking at the launch, Ambassador Ann-Lynch emphasised the importance of youths in governance and noted that for young people to be adequately represented in political institutions, policies, decisions and elections, they must know their rights and be given the necessary knowledge to participate in a meaningful way at all levels.

“The Youth ALLIES is a particularly remarkable programme because of its focus on the involvement of young people. Young people play a crucial role in successful democracies around the world. When young people are disenfranchised or disengaged from political processes, the political system as a whole is undermined. Inclusive political participation is a fundamental political and democratic right, and is essential to building stable and peaceful societies,” Ann-Lynch related.

Executive Director of YCG, Dimitri Nicholson, also offered remarks at the ceremony, noting that the agenda of the programme was one welcomed by the youths of Guyana.

“Today is not just the launch of a new project but the illustration of the importance of our youth to Guyana’s development. Guyanese are happy to participate in this project with IFES,” Nicholson remarked.

Quacy Grant, President of the Guyana National Youth Council also made remarks at the event.