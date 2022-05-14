Video/film-making competition launched to mark India’s independence

THE Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), in collaboration with Routes2Roots, has organised a video/film-making competition to connect with the Indian diaspora living abroad and with foreign students who are studying or have studied in India.

Head of Administration at the Indian High Commission in Guyana, Sunil Singh, told the Guyana Chronicle this week that the competition is to mark India’s independence in August.

The competition is proposed to be organised in various themes and sub-teams. For the Indian diaspora, the themes are: My roots, my ancestral (18-25 years); Away from India: What do I miss the most? (26-50 years); and Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: World as my family (Above age 50).

For the Foreign Alumni of India, the themes are: Learning in Indian, Learning from India (18-35 years); India: My home away from home (36-50 years); and Indian Culture: Imprints on my mind (Above 50 years).

The starting date of the competition was May 9 and the closing date will be on July 25, 2022. The video duration, which should not exceed three minutes, can be uploaded at https://www.routes2roots.com/ICCR-film-making.

The best entries in each category, theme and sub-theme will be awarded prize money.