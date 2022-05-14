‘You are the heart of the hospital’

-Region Two RHO tells nurses at special dinner

NURSES in Region Two were, on Thursday evening, honoured for their sacrifices and dedication to the country’s healthcare sector at a dinner and awards ceremony held at G and P Jaigobin conference hall in Henrietta.

The hosting of the activity was a collaborative effort between the Regional Health Services and the regional administration. It coincided with the observance of International Nurses Day, which was held this year under the theme, “Nurses: A Voice to Lead- Invest in Nursing and respect rights to secure Global Health”.

More than 120 nurses received pins, tokens and awards for their outstanding performance in the region.

In his address to the healthcare providers, Regional Health Officer (RHO), Dr. Ranjeev Singh, described the nurses as the heart of the hospital. Dr Singh assured them that the Regional Health Services appreciates them and intends to continue providing a favourable work environment.

“We know that without nurses our health sector cannot work as efficiently as it should. We know the importance of nurses and what you play within the sector. Tonight is just a way to motivate you to work even harder,” Dr. Singh said.

He reminded them of their roles within the health sector and told them that their work is integral to saving lives. He used the occasion to call on them to treat patients with respect and professionalism.

Dr. Singh also pointed out that the COVID-19 pandemic has shown the world the important role nurses play in keeping people healthy. He said that the pandemic has made the world appreciate nurses and other healthcare workers.

Meanwhile, Matron of the Suddie Public Hospital, Peggy Allicock, said that the region hosted one week of activities in observance of Nurses Week.

She said that nurses from various public health facilities received pins and tokens for their sacrifices.

Allicock said that during the week, there was an interfaith service, fitness walks, a cultural and scrub day and the distribution of hampers to the less fortunate.

She recalled that since joining the region’s health team, she has received overwhelming support from the nurses.

Also present was the Prime Minister’s representative and Chairperson of the Health and Sanitation Committee of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), Arnold Adams.

He extended greetings on behalf of the RDC before thanking the nurses for their work and sacrifices.

Patricia Bridgemohan, a midwife, received a token for delivering the most babies at the Suddie Public Hospital. Staff from other departments at the hospital were rewarded for their professionalism.