Vice-President calls out opposition for attempting to block development in Region 10

VICE-PRESIDENT, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, has called out the opposition, APNU+AFC, for its attempts at blocking development in Region 10.

Speaking during a social media interview on Tuesday, Dr. Jagdeo said the APNU+AFC is spending more time on the ground now than it did during its five years in office, creating mischief and trying to stymie development in that region.

He pointed out that, “The regional Chairman doesn’t want part-time jobs, because we’re going to put in maybe 1,000 part-time jobs, where persons are going to get $40,000 per month and work 10 days. 1,000 families will get these jobs. They don’t want part-time jobs, but APNU took away jobs from the community.”

The Vice-President said the opposition is also against infrastructure development in the region by encouraging persons to engage in the illegal act of squatting.

Noting the government’s intent to provide 400 families with house lots in Linden, VP Jagdeo said, “they don’t want that, because if that happens, it shows the PPP is making progress.”

The Vice-President called on citizens to ignore these rantings, reaffirming the administration’s commitment to enhancing the lives of all Guyanese.

Referencing the state-sponsored scholarships being offered through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL), Dr. Jagdeo said Guyanese from all walks of life can look forward to this opportunity to receive tertiary and other technical qualifications, unlike what obtained under the previous government, where only a select group of persons were awarded scholarships.

“This is for the whole country, that is what they can expect, APNU supporters, as well as our supporters, the whole country can expect, working to educate all the people.”

Further, VP Jagdeo highlighted the fact that opposition Member of Parliament, Khemraj Ramjattan found virtue in APNU+AFC’s decision to close down the sugar industry, placing some 7,000 persons on the breadline.

“Claiming they didn’t have money but they were busy spending money on themselves, billions of dollars on food in government, rentals for government, fancy things, travel for government, medical insurance for ministers and their families, we don’t have that, we stopped that under the new PPP government,” Dr. Jagdeo said.

He also noted Ramjattan’s praise of the APNU+AFC’s ‘lop-sided’ agreement with ExxonMobil.

The Vice-President said the only expectations that can be garnered from the APNU+AFC are hypocritical assertions.

“If you strip the lies out the propaganda and everything else, you will see that every single time we [PPP] have been in office, the country has moved upwards,” VP Jagdeo added.

During his outreach to Region 10 back in April, the Vice-President told residents that the government is committed to having every citizen have access to Guyana’s oil wealth through improved health care and better education. (DPI)