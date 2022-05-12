News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Digicel donates $500,000 to storm-affected Bath Settlement residents
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Chief Commercial Officer at Digicel Guyana, Simone Pierre, hands over a replica of the cheque valuing $500,000 to Deputy Director General of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), Major Loring Benons
Chief Commercial Officer at Digicel Guyana, Simone Pierre, hands over a replica of the cheque valuing $500,000 to Deputy Director General of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), Major Loring Benons

RESIDENTS of Bath Settlement who were severely affected by a freak storm stand to benefit from $500,000 in support, which will be administered through the Civil Defence Commission (CDC).

The funds were donated by Digicel Guyana to Deputy Director General of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), Major Loring Benons, on Wednesday.
Major Benons considered the donation timely, since many houses and other infrastructure were damaged as a result of the storm.

Residents of the Bath Settlement community are in the process of rebuilding their homes and other structures, and have so far received a quantity of zinc sheets from the CDC.
Chief Commercial Officer at Digicel Guyana, Simone Pierre, said the company remains committed to assisting the Government of Guyana in the areas of risk management and preparedness.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.