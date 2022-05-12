Digicel donates $500,000 to storm-affected Bath Settlement residents

RESIDENTS of Bath Settlement who were severely affected by a freak storm stand to benefit from $500,000 in support, which will be administered through the Civil Defence Commission (CDC).

The funds were donated by Digicel Guyana to Deputy Director General of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), Major Loring Benons, on Wednesday.

Major Benons considered the donation timely, since many houses and other infrastructure were damaged as a result of the storm.

Residents of the Bath Settlement community are in the process of rebuilding their homes and other structures, and have so far received a quantity of zinc sheets from the CDC.

Chief Commercial Officer at Digicel Guyana, Simone Pierre, said the company remains committed to assisting the Government of Guyana in the areas of risk management and preparedness.