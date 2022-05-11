Government Technical Institute to get $140M boost

–new state-of-the-art building to have O&G laboratory, lecture theatres, smart classrooms

STUDENTS of the Government Technical Institute (GTI) are set to benefit from a $140 million state-of-the-art building, which will be constructed within the school’s compound.

The project is part of a public-private partnership between the Ministry of Education and the Ken Subraj Foundation, headed by a former student of the GTI.

Once completed, the building will boast an oil-and-gas laboratory, lecture theatres, smart classrooms, a welfare unit, and an administrative block among many other amenities.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for this project was signed on Tuesday, followed by a sod-turning ceremony at GTI’s Woolford Avenue compound.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Alfred King, in his address at the ceremony said the ministry’s mission is to improve technical and vocational skills training throughout the country.

He said that with the current developmental trajectory the country is on, it is important to modernise education delivery and to equip persons with the necessary skills needed to take advantage of the opportunities.

“The working environment is dynamic and is evolving and for our training to meet the needs of the learners and possible employees and to of course be relevant, then we will have to be at the cutting-edge, knowing what is required to take us to that next century,” King said.

Similarly, Deputy Chief Education Officer responsible for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (DECO-TVET), Dr Ritesh Tularam, deemed the project “momentous” as it will ensure the equitable and quality deliverance of TVET education.

Project Manager Richard Mahase, said that Mr Ken Subraj credits GTI for his many successes, as it was the institution that molded him.

“Today in our small way, as a small team, the rehabilitation of the quadrangular building at GTI will make it better for hundreds of students; so when they look back, they would have seen that the movers and shakers of their time were caring and proactive to their needs,” Mahase said.

During brief remarks at the sod-turning ceremony, GTI Principal, Dr. Renita Crandon, expressed gratitude on behalf of the staff and students of the institution.

Avinash Construction and Scrap Metal Company Inc has been contracted to undertake the project and has committed to completing it within the stipulated timeframe.