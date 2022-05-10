Woman on $500,000 bail for causing death by dangerous driving

Khamattie Mangar Karpen, 35, of Lot 52 Williamsburg, East Berbice, Corentyne, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving and was granted bail in the sum of $500,000. She was also granted $20,000 bail on the charge of driving under the influence.

Mangar, who is accused of causing the death of businessman, Rajendra “Andy” Khadaroo, 41, on May 6, appeared before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh at the Albion Magistrate’s on Monday.

The charge alleged that on Friday, May 6, on the Nigg Public Road, she drove hire car HB 9593 in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Khadaroo.

Additionally, on the said day, she drove the motor car while her alcohol level exceeded the prescribed legal limit of 35 micrograms. A breathalyzer test indicated that her alcohol level was 94 micrograms. She pleaded not guilty to the DUI charge.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Singh recused himself from the matter since he is known personally to both the accused and victim and referred both matters to the Chief Magistrate at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court for re-assignment on May 23.

While Mangar was being charged, the victim’s relatives were preparing for the burial of Khadaroo, who resided opposite the Albion Magistrate’s Court. It was an emotional service as many were still in a state of disbelief. His wife “Sharon” was inconsolable as she sat next to his coffin.

At around 05:00 hrs on Friday, May 6, Khadaroo was making his home on his motorcycle after morning prayers at the Rose Hall Town Masjid when he was struck down by Karpen, who was attempting to turn into a street from the opposite direction. At the time, Khadaroo was observing an additional six-day fast following the end Ramadan and would go to the mosque every day for the morning (Fajr) prayer.

As a result of the collision, Khadaroo was flung off his motorcycle and on to the front windshield of the car before collapsing to the ground where he sustained multiple injuries.

He was picked up by relatives who were informed of the accident and transported to the Port Mourant Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

He was laid to rest on Monday at the Rose Hall Town Cemetery following the funeral service at his home in Albion. His biker colleagues also paid tribute to him in the form of a candlelight vigil on Sunday evening and subsequent ride in the funeral procession.