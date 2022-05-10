Over 300 investors, organisations registered for Agri-Investment Forum & Expo

THE stage has been set for the inaugural Agri-Investment Forum & Expo, with over 300 investors and organisations already registered.

The forum will be held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre on May 19 to 21, 2022.

Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha, who was accompanied by stakeholders on a site visit on Monday, said a large majority of the booths for the ‘expo’ are in place, and to date, of the investors already registered, most of them are foreigners.

Investors, he noted, will be coming from the Caribbean, Israel, Ghana, Cameroon, United States, Canada and the Caribbean among other countries.

“Now we’re seeing a number of Guyanese being registered, so I’m hoping by the end of registration, just a few days before the event, we can have a lot of investors and persons who will be participating,” he said.

A number of exhibitors have already purchased their booths, and are currently putting the finishing touches on them.

A number of CARICOM heads of state and ministers have already indicated their intention of attending the forum and ‘expo’, which is the first of its kind in the Caribbean.

“So, this investment forum will be the first of its kind in CARICOM, and I think that the response that we have received so far is massive, which shows that the Caribbean needs something like this,” Minister Mustapha said.

He iterated that it will be a continuous process, where there will always have investment in tandem with President Ali’s agriculture and food agenda for CARICOM to reduce its food import bill by 25 per cent by 2025.

As such, Minister Mustapha is hoping that at the end of the conference, there will be a number of investors willing to invest in priority crops.

Chairman of the Private Sector Commission (PSC) Paul Cheong, who was also at the site inspection, said the Commission is happy to be one of the partners for the ‘expo’. He believes that the event will push the agriculture sector in Guyana.

During the brief interaction with members of the media, it was revealed that only a few booths remain for the ‘expo’. Around 50 exhibitors so far have paid for their booths, while over 70 have indicated an interest in participating in the event.

“I’m hoping by the end of the registration exercise, we can have close to about 100 exhibitors,” Minister Mustapha said.