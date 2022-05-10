Housing units, lots for Linden squatters

— who blocked new access road into new housing scheme in Amelia’s Ward

— Housing and Water Minister, Colin Croal calls out Coalition for trying to stymie development in Region 10

SQUATTERS in Linden who were obstructing a new access road slated for entry into a new housing scheme in Amelia’s Ward were relocated, and will receive housing units or house lots.

This was revealed on Monday when officials from the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) intervened to determine amicable solutions for all parties.

The Housing Ministry plans to develop Amelia’s Ward for hundreds of residents. Three contracts totalling $364M were signed for the development of over 400 lots that were allocated.

Last Sunday, videos on social media showed that some structures erected by the squatters at Amelia’s Ward were being demolished by local housing authorities.

Housing and Water Minister Collin Croal said the issue of squatting in Amelia’s Ward has been ongoing, and is being encouraged.

“Many persons know the area is for development, and there is an encouragement of squatting; they put their own posts, their own barbwire fence, and in some cases chain-linked fences, and they have shifted those boundaries, knowing fully well that we gave a commitment to regularise the area,” he noted.

The Housing Ministry, Minister Croal explained, has been in contact with squatters, and there was a commitment for squatting not to expand.

“We asked them not to continue anymore expansion or infrastructure work, because we have a plan for the area, and we have an alignment for the road; any area that you regularise that not everybody can fall into place,” he said.

Minister Croal said when an occupational survey is done, it takes into consideration where all persons are, and then a design is formulated to develop the area with little encumbrance. “In any regularisation, somebody will be disturbed,” he said.

“What we have now are political operatives stymieing development in Region 10. In addition to that, we have a massive plan for infrastructure and development in the region, and the only clearance made is for the access road,” Minister Croal said.

Meanwhile, CH&PA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sherwyn Greaves said his engagement with squatters and residents on Monday “was very fruitful and engaging”.

“I am pleased they were very receptive,” he said.

He noted, too, that the reason for the actions that were taken was explained.

“You see, we can’t stop progress, and these structures weren’t there when we visited in December. And because they were new structures, and they fell directly where the access roads were going, as a result, they had to be removed,” Greaves said.

However, he noted that those persons who were removed will be allocated house lots in other locations.

“We understand that sometimes there is a necessity, but we cannot tolerate squatting, because, right now what is happening, early last year we would have allocated 400 house lots in the Amelia’s Ward area, and we cannot give those persons access to those lots, because of the persons who are squatting now. And we have to find a way to maneuver around them, and we can’t continue doing that, because we have to constantly change our plans because of that; it is unfair to those 400 persons,” the CEO explained.

As a result, he noted that action was taken, and the housing authority will work with the 16 persons, and alternative lots and residences will be found for them.

“At the end of the day, everybody agreed that we will move forward positively,” he noted.

Further, Greaves noted that in December 2020, a team was sent into the area to compile an inventory on all the structures in the location. Some 152 structures were found.

“When we say structures, some are fences, some are foundations, some may be just pickets put up, and some are actual houses. In this 16 that was removed, two were occupied, and those two persons will be allocated houses, and others will be allocated lots,” Greaves said.