E-Networks expands fibre-optic services

–rolls out 4G internet in Kuru Kururu

ONE of Guyana’s fastest-growing telecommunications services provider, E-Networks Inc., has expanded its operations even further with the recent launch of its 4G internet services at Kuru Kururu, on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

The company, within 18 months, has extended its “fibre-optic backbone” to Berbice, Linden, and Essequibo, with the first-ever submarine fibre-optic cable to Essequibo, creating the largest fibre-optic backbone in the country.

According to a press release from E-Networks, the company now connects more regions in Guyana with fibre than any other telecommunications provider.

Its latest expansion of services to Kuru-Kururu is an extension of the company’s expansion to Linden, which saw a build-out of a fibre-optic cable from Georgetown to the mining town in December 2021.

Residents of Kuru Kururu could now access the same fast, reliable, and affordable 4G internet service available in Georgetown and other areas countrywide for $7,900 monthly.

E-Networks’ Chief Executive Officer, Vishok Persaud, said that with the country’s largest fibre-optic backbone, E-Networks has delivered a significant boost in fibre optic, 4G and 5G connectivity to six towns and many rural areas.

The company has also rolled out more reliable and improved internet services to places that exclusively relied on dated technologies, providing faster speeds than previously available – all at lower prices.

He emphasised that all services countrywide are comparable, noting: “Whether you’re in Georgetown, Kuru Kururu, Essequibo, Berbice or Linden, all our services are the same quality. We make sure all Guyanese have access to first-world technology, regardless of where they are.”

Vice-Chairman of the Lamaha/Yarrowkabra Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), Michelle Drepaul-Harrinaraine, applauded the management of E-Networks for offering the service to the community.

“It is a necessity for residents, especially our students, as a number of them attend various universities through online classes, so it is beneficial to them and by extension, the community,” Drepaul-Harrinaraine reasoned.

She added that prior to E-Networks, the “poor internet services” there caused immense inconvenience to students, resulting in missed classes. She said the community now looks forward to exceptional connectivity from E-Networks.

Kuru Kururu businessman, Hubert Smith, recognised the importance of connectivity for his business.

“In this 21st century connectivity is key in pushing our business forward and on that front, we are grateful to E-Networks,” he said.

With internet access becoming the crucial link to education, work, entertainment, and connecting with family and friends, especially during the pandemic, E-Networks as the only locally owned company in the sector has improved access, affordability, and quality of services to Guyanese across a wider geographical area.

“These new areas include rural communities and not just towns or commercial hubs. For far too long, many parts of Guyana’s coast, especially in the rural areas and Essequibo, have been neglected by the other providers.

“And as such, E-Networks is also keen on ensuring that all areas can access the same services at the same price point as available in Georgetown – bridging the digital divide between urban and rural areas,” E-Networks said.

In 2021, E-Networks also enhanced connectivity available to businesses and unveiled Guyana’s fastest internet package: 1,000 Gbps, which rivals offerings available internationally and in the region.

This connectivity enables Guyanese businesses to leverage cutting-edge technologies, such as the cloud and other platforms, to enhance productivity and efficiency, especially in the banking, financial, insurance and entrepreneurial industries.

Owing to E-Networks’ aggressive expansion during 2021, the telecommunications sector was able to derive tangible benefits from liberalisation – namely better services and lower pricing.

Prior to the company’s access to its own independent, international cable, Guyana’s telecommunications sector was plagued by oppressive pricing for substandard services.

Post-liberalisation, Guyanese have benefited from E-Networks increasing internet speeds on the fastest package available in the market from 50 Mbps to 1,000 Mbps – a 1,900 per cent increase – as well as reduced pricing.

Persaud also commented on the company’s plans for 2022, which includes specific goals to stimulate positive changes in the market through competition – all for the ultimate benefit of the Guyanese consumer. This also includes improving service availability to more Guyanese.

E-Networks intends to continue building its track record of being a company of “firsts” –the first to launch IPTV services, a fibre-to-the-home network; a Direct-to-Home satellite TV service; an indigenous subsea cable and a 5G network – by introducing more progressive and innovative technologies and service models to the market.