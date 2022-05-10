News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Essequibo businessman treats 30 ‘moms’ in memory of his ‘mom’
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
The mothers who were treated by businessman, Parmeshwar Jagmohan
The mothers who were treated by businessman, Parmeshwar Jagmohan

WELL-KNOWN businessman, Parmeshwar Jagmohan, called “Joe” of International Import and Supplies, located at Lot 15 Garnett Street, Campbellville, Georgetown and formerly of Hampton Court, honoured 30 mothers on the Essequibo Coast on Mother’s Day.

The good gesture was in memory of his beloved mother Latchmiama Jagmohan known as “Chano” who passed away on October 19, 2021.

According to Jagmohan, the women selected were from his mother’s home village, Hampton Court and they hailed from the three main religions, Hindu, Muslim and Christian.

In remembrance of his mother, the mothers were each given a hamper and other goodies on the special day.

Jagmohan said he was very close to his mother and he knows treating the mothers would bring immense joy to her. He said his mother always cared about her fellow women and was very generous to them. The Mother’s Day treat was just one of many good gestures by the businessman over the years. He is known for making donations to mandirs, senior citizens and the less fortunate.

The mothers who were treated expressed gratitude to the businessman and some of them even broke down in tears when he reached out to them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.