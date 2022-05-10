Essequibo businessman treats 30 ‘moms’ in memory of his ‘mom’

WELL-KNOWN businessman, Parmeshwar Jagmohan, called “Joe” of International Import and Supplies, located at Lot 15 Garnett Street, Campbellville, Georgetown and formerly of Hampton Court, honoured 30 mothers on the Essequibo Coast on Mother’s Day.

The good gesture was in memory of his beloved mother Latchmiama Jagmohan known as “Chano” who passed away on October 19, 2021.

According to Jagmohan, the women selected were from his mother’s home village, Hampton Court and they hailed from the three main religions, Hindu, Muslim and Christian.

In remembrance of his mother, the mothers were each given a hamper and other goodies on the special day.

Jagmohan said he was very close to his mother and he knows treating the mothers would bring immense joy to her. He said his mother always cared about her fellow women and was very generous to them. The Mother’s Day treat was just one of many good gestures by the businessman over the years. He is known for making donations to mandirs, senior citizens and the less fortunate.

The mothers who were treated expressed gratitude to the businessman and some of them even broke down in tears when he reached out to them.