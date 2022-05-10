News Archives
Alleged intoxicated driver crashes into culvert, kills passenger
The car at the scene of the crash on the Hand-En-Veldt Public Road, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara
SHAZIE Hoosain, 44, of Green Field, East Coast Demerara (ECD) lost her life in the wee hours of Monday morning when the car in which she was travelling crashed on the Hand-En-Veldt Public Road, Mahaica, ECD.

According to Police Headquarters, the motorcar with registration PJJ 485 was being driven by Saif Arjune, 22, along with passengers Shazie Hoosain; Arfeen Arjune, 19, and a 16-year-old male.

Further enquiries disclosed that the driver was proceeding east along the northern side of the road, reportedly at a fast rate of speed, when he lost control of the vehicle and collided with a utility pole on the northern side of the road before crashing into a culvert.

As a result of the impact, the driver and other occupants received injuries about their bodies. Police ranks who responded, took the injured persons to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital, where Shazie Hoosain was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty.

Police said the driver and the 16-year-old who sustained a broken right leg were subsequently transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where they were admitted.

The body of Hoosain is at Jerrick’s Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem.

The police said a breathalyzer test conducted on the 22-year-old driver showed he was under the influence of alcohol. The police are continuing their investigation.

Staff Reporter

