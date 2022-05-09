Efforts underway to Improve drug storage in Region Three

IMPROVEMENTS are currently being made to the system in place for the storage of drugs and medical supplies in Region Three.

This was revealed during the May 4 sitting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) when the 2017 and 2018 Auditor General’s reports for the region were being examined.

It was noted that for the year 2017, drugs for public consumption were stored in a cupboard which was reportedly congested and which had no labels, among other things.

Government member of the PAC, Dr Vishwar Mahadeo, highlighted the section of the report which spoke to storage at the Versailles Health Centre and revealed that the drugs were stored in a room with no air conditioning. As such, he questioned what actions were taken to remedy that issue.

In response, current Regional Health Officer (RHO), Dr Erica Forte, stated that the Versailles Health Centre has undergone extension and proper ventilation in the extended area was given attention.

The RHO revealed that they have also done procurement to ensure that all centres that require air conditioning receive same.

She said: “We are in the process of ensuring that those centres have adequate air conditioning and we would have [sic] already done a regional assessment of all our health centres to try to improve storage for drugs and medical supplies.”